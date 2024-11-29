CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 11,652 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $66.89 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $548.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.