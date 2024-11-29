Crawford Fund Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Crawford Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crawford Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crawford Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $225.44.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

