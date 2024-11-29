Crawford Fund Management LLC Buys 27,551 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crawford Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 379.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Crocs makes up 1.1% of Crawford Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crawford Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after acquiring an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368,557 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,598,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

