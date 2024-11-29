Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for 1.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 154.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 194,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $2,464,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,517,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,339.20. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,531,012. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $355.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.51 and a 1 year high of $359.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.39 and a 200-day moving average of $314.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

