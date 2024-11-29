Contrasting MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -53.12% -41.49% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -189.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Replimune Group and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Replimune Group and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 6 1 3.14 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 802.65%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and MiNK Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$215.79 million ($3.05) -4.61 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.39) -1.85

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.