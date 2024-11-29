Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE: CON) Awards Restricted Stock to Executive OfficersOn November 26, 2024, Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (the “Company”) awarded restricted shares of common stock to certain named executive officers as part

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s 8K filing here.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
