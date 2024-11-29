Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Position Raised by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,635,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.8% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $101,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $30.71 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $990.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.