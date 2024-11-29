Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Stock Price Down 12.8% – What’s Next?

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 935,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Collective Audience Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Collective Audience

