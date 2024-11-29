Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock Purchases 2,156 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.66 per share, with a total value of C$150,189.33.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
TSE CCA traded up C$3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$70.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.91.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a $0.922 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
