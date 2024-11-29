Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Position Cut by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CIVB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

