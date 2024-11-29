Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Price

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $81.74 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

