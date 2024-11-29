Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly Buys 295,000 Shares of ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$15,930.00 ($10,344.16).
ImpediMed Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
About ImpediMed
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImpediMed
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Zeta Global Holdings Insiders Buy Stock After Short-Report
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks That Never Lived Up to the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for ImpediMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImpediMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.