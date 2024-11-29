Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Position Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,280,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This represents a 14.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

