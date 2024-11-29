Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,300 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chimerix by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

