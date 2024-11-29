Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Spencer S. Lee Sells 732 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chemed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $578.72. 24,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,864. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.06. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $523.33 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

