Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.39.
About Check-Cap
