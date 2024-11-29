Channing Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of HDB opened at $67.50 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HDB
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.