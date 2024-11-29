Centric Wealth Management Has $490,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $226.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

