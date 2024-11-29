Centric Wealth Management Has $46.79 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 12.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 310,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,142,000 after buying an additional 242,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 209,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 301,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after buying an additional 66,995 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

