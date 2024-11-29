Centric Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 202.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $136.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

