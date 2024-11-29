Centric Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.22% of Residential REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Performance

Residential REIT ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

