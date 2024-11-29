Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Ceconomy Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

About Ceconomy

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.