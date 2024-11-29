CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

