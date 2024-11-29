Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Down 50.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.

About Cascadero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.