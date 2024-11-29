CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Update

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 797,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,385. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

