Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Reduced by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $457.59 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.15 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.97.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

