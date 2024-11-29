Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 692 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $136.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

