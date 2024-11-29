Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

