Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 533,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,323,000 after purchasing an additional 357,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 262,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

