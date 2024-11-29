Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 574,897 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.69% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $144,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,930 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

IGSB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1836 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

