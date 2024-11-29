Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

