Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,602,000 after buying an additional 223,975 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,913 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,275,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 868,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,865.48. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NetScout Systems Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

