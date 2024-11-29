Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
CGMU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.28. 151,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.54.
About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
