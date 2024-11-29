Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

CGMU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.28. 151,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.