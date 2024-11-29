Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,288,000 after buying an additional 670,052 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.