Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.77.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,224,079 shares of company stock worth $12,525,254. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

