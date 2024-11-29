CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

CaixaBank Price Performance

CaixaBank Cuts Dividend

CAIXY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 278,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

