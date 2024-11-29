CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.82 and last traded at C$32.73, with a volume of 411264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.79. The company has a market cap of C$10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

