Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
Shares of Bucher Industries stock remained flat at $375.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.68. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $375.00 and a 1-year high of $453.68.
About Bucher Industries
