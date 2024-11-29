Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of Bucher Industries stock remained flat at $375.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.68. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $375.00 and a 1-year high of $453.68.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

