Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, November 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, November 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,772. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOM.U has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

