Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Decreased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Brunswick by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Brunswick stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

