Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,007,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,337 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth $9,094,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 15.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,351,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $179.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.