Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 200 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

