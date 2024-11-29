Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 409 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.