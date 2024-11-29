Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 382.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.92 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

