Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,509 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 548.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

