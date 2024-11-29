Brookstone Yield ETF (BAMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5385 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookstone Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BAMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. Brookstone Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.
Brookstone Yield ETF Company Profile
