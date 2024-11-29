Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brookstone Growth Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BAMG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,040. Brookstone Growth Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

About Brookstone Growth Stock ETF

The Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (BAMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US companies with strong earnings growth potential based on proprietary and third party research. It selects both mid- to large-cap stocks with a focus on the latter.

