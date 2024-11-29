Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookstone Growth Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:BAMG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,040. Brookstone Growth Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.
About Brookstone Growth Stock ETF
