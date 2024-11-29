Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.62 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

