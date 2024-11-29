Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Woodward by 101.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Woodward Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,929.15. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.