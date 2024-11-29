Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 145,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after buying an additional 258,134 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

Pentair Trading Down 0.1 %

PNR opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

